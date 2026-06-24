XLibre, the "Vanity, Protest Fork" of Xorg, Has Yet Another Major New Release

Red Hat & Xorg tried to silence them, & GNOME leaders vandalized their wiki, calling them "Nazis". But XLibre 25.2 just released, containing more code commits than Xorg had for the entire year.



Ubuntu 4.10, C64, & BeOS added to the Wall!

https://lunduke.substack.com/p/ubuntu-410-joins-lunduke-journal



Get on The Wall with a Massively Discounted Lifetime Sub:

https://lunduke.substack.com/p/50-off-yearly-and-massively-discounted



More from The Lunduke Journal:

https://lunduke.com/