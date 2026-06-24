Red Hat & Xorg tried to silence them, & GNOME leaders vandalized their wiki, calling them "Nazis". But XLibre 25.2 just released, containing more code commits than Xorg had for the entire year.
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XLibre, the "Vanity, Protest Fork" of Xorg, Has Yet Another Major New Release
Jun 24, 2026
Red Hat & Xorg tried to silence them, & GNOME leaders vandalized their wiki, calling them "Nazis". But XLibre 25.2 just released, containing more code commits than Xorg had for the entire year.
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