Want to pay for a streamlined, minimalist web browser without all the extra features? That's Brave Origin. Bonus: Free for all Linux users.
Remember: If you're not paying for the product, you are the product.
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Paid Minimalist Brave Browser? Yes, Please!
Jun 23, 2026
Want to pay for a streamlined, minimalist web browser without all the extra features? That's Brave Origin. Bonus: Free for all Linux users.
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