SteamOS Ditches X11 for Wayland

Valve's Arch-based SteamOS Linux distro (primarily for Steam Decks) has switched to Wayland by default to comply with KDE's upcoming "Wayland Only" policy.



Get on The Wall with a Massively Discounted Lifetime Sub:

https://lunduke.substack.com/p/50-off-yearly-and-massively-discounted



More from The Lunduke Journal:

https://lunduke.com/