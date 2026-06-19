Valve's Arch-based SteamOS Linux distro (primarily for Steam Decks) has switched to Wayland by default to comply with KDE's upcoming "Wayland Only" policy.
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SteamOS Ditches X11 for Wayland
Jun 19, 2026
Valve's Arch-based SteamOS Linux distro (primarily for Steam Decks) has switched to Wayland by default to comply with KDE's upcoming "Wayland Only" policy.
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