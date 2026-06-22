The Great Linux/BSD Display Server War(tm) continues to rage on!
Links to all the stories:
https://lunduke.substack.com/p/lundukes-week-in-tech-june-14-june
Ubuntu 4.10, C64, & BeOS added to the Wall!
https://lunduke.substack.com/p/ubuntu-410-joins-lunduke-journal
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https://lunduke.substack.com/p/50-off-yearly-and-massively-discounted
More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/
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Lunduke's Week in Tech: June 14 - June 20, 2026
Jun 22, 2026
The Great Linux/BSD Display Server War(tm) continues to rage on!
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