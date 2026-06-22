Lunduke's Week in Tech: June 14 - June 20, 2026

The Great Linux/BSD Display Server War(tm) continues to rage on!



Links to all the stories:

https://lunduke.substack.com/p/lundukes-week-in-tech-june-14-june



Ubuntu 4.10, C64, & BeOS added to the Wall!

https://lunduke.substack.com/p/ubuntu-410-joins-lunduke-journal



Get on The Wall with a Massively Discounted Lifetime Sub:

https://lunduke.substack.com/p/50-off-yearly-and-massively-discounted



More from The Lunduke Journal:

https://lunduke.com/