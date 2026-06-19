The Iran & Hamas aligned "313 Team" is claiming credit for a Disney+ outage this evening. The same Islamic cyber terrorists previously attacked Ubuntu, Microsoft, OpenAl, Cloudflare, & others.
Get on The Wall with a Massively Discounted Lifetime Sub:
https://lunduke.substack.com/p/50-off-yearly-and-massively-discounted
More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Transcript
Islamic Terrorists Attack Disney+
Jun 19, 2026
The Iran & Hamas aligned "313 Team" is claiming credit for a Disney+ outage this evening. The same Islamic cyber terrorists previously attacked Ubuntu, Microsoft, OpenAl, Cloudflare, & others.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes