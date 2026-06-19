Islamic Terrorists Attack Disney+

The Iran & Hamas aligned "313 Team" is claiming credit for a Disney+ outage this evening. The same Islamic cyber terrorists previously attacked Ubuntu, Microsoft, OpenAl, Cloudflare, & others.



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