The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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Wikipedia Bans Wikipedia Co-Founder For Saying Wikipedia Should be Neutral

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Jun 24, 2026

Larry Sanger, the Co-Founder of Wikipedia, has been "blocked indefinitely" after he proposed that Wikipedia include "Intellectual Diversity".

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