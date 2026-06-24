Larry Sanger, the Co-Founder of Wikipedia, has been "blocked indefinitely" after he proposed that Wikipedia include "Intellectual Diversity".
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Wikipedia Bans Wikipedia Co-Founder For Saying Wikipedia Should be Neutral
Jun 24, 2026
Larry Sanger, the Co-Founder of Wikipedia, has been "blocked indefinitely" after he proposed that Wikipedia include "Intellectual Diversity".
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