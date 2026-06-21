TL;DR

Ubuntu 4.10, C64, & BeOS Lifetime Walls are now available for Lifetime Subscribers to put their names on! Plus: Lifetime Subscriptions are massively discounted through end of June (roughly 10 days).

Ubuntu 4.10 Lifetime Wall

Remember when Linux was fast, light, and required only 64 MB of RAM?

The Lunduke Journal remembers.

Let’s celebrating those good old days by adding a new “Lifetime Subscriber Wall” of the very first version of Ubuntu (4.10), released all the way back in 2004.

This brings the total number of Lifetime Subscriber Walls up to 14 (fourteen!), with 11 Walls completely, totally filled with the names of Lunduke Journal supporters.

That’s wild!

Three Retro Lifetime Walls Open

Which means there are 3 Walls currently available to put your signature on:

Commodore 64 : Half full

BeOS R5 : 1/3rd full

Ubuntu 4.10 : Just opened

Man. Look at that Ubuntu 4.10 screenshot. So very… GNOME 2… and brown. That, right there, is how I like to remember Ubuntu.

Support The Lunduke Journal & Get on The Wall

Grabbing a Lifetime Subscription to The Lunduke Journal — and getting your name on one of the Retro Computer Lifetime Subscriber Walls — is the best way to show your support for truly independent Tech Journalism.

Grab a Lifetime Subscription (1 name on 1 Wall per Lifetime Subscription), scroll down for the links. Then Email Lunduke (“Bryan@Lunduke.com”) with which Retro Computer Wall you would like to appear on (and what name you would like to use).

Your name will then appear on a Wall… on both Lunduke.com & during the end of Lunduke Journal shows.

Note: These fill up crazy fast. We’re talking days, not weeks. First come, first served. If you want to get on a specific Wall, don’t dilly dally.

Lifetime Discount Runs Through June

For the entire month of June, Lifetime Subscriptions are discounted down to $125 (regularly $300).

How to Grab a Discounted Lifetime Subscription:

There are 3 different ways to pick up a Lunduke Journal Lifetime sub. All of them work great and include the same perks. Choose whichever works best for you!

Get a Lifetime Subscription via Locals:

Go to Lunduke.Locals.com/support. Select “Give Once“. Enter “125“ into the amount field. After checking out, Lunduke will toss you an email once your account is set to full lifetime status. (This usually happens within a few hours.)

Get a Lifetime Subscription via Substack:

Go to Lunduke.Substack.com/subscribe. Select the “Lifetime Subscription” option. After checking out, Lunduke will toss you an email once your account is set to full lifetime status. (This usually happens within a few hours.)

If you would also like full, Lifetime access to Lunduke.Locals.com (which is included):

Make a free account on Lunduke.Locals.com. Email “bryan at lunduke.com” with the email address you use on both Substack and Locals (can be different email addresses). Lunduke will toss you an email once your account is set to full lifetime status on Locals.

Get a Lifetime Subscription with Bitcoin:

Bonus: Save an extra $10 with the Bitcoin option, as Bitcoin processing has fewer fees associated with it.

Make sure you have a Lunduke.Locals.com or Lunduke.Substack.com account (a free account, to either, works just fine).

Send $115 worth of Bitcoin (or more) to the following address:

bc1qyjakve8fywm8pz2v99v57yhjj0vzr2vjze6fcq

Email “bryan at lunduke.com” with the following information: What time you made the transaction, how much was sent (in Bitcoin), and the email address you use (or plan to use) on Locals.com or Substack.com.

-Lunduke