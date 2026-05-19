From now through the end of the month (May 31st), Lunduke Journal subscriptions have a nice, happy discount (because discounts are awesome):

Yearly subscriptions are 50% off.

Lifetime Subscriptions are discounted down to $125 (normally $300).

All subscriptions come with some pretty sweet perks (including access to Forum.Lunduke.com, and DRM-Free MP4 downloads), plus Lifetime Subscribers can also get their name on the Lifetime Subscriber Wall of Shame Awesomeness.

Which… you know… is pretty rad.

How to Grab a 50% Off Yearly Subscription:

Via Lunduke.Locals.com (Promo Code: DOTMATRIX)

Via Lunduke.Substack.com (No promo code needed)

Both options come with all of the same perks. Pick whichever site you prefer!

How to Grab a Discounted Lifetime Subscription:

There are 3 different ways to pick up a Lunduke Journal Lifetime sub. All of them work great. Choose whichever works best for you!

Get a Lifetime Subscription via Locals:

Go to Lunduke.Locals.com/support. Select “Give Once“. Enter “125“ into the amount field. After checking out, Lunduke will toss you an email once your account is set to full lifetime status. (This usually happens within a few hours.)

Get a Lifetime Subscription via Substack:

Go to Lunduke.Substack.com/subscribe. Select the “Lifetime Subscription” option. After checking out, Lunduke will toss you an email once your account is set to full lifetime status. (This usually happens within a few hours.)

If you would also like full, Lifetime access to Lunduke.Locals.com (which is included):

Make a free account on Lunduke.Locals.com. Email “bryan at lunduke.com” with the email address you use on both Substack and Locals (can be different email addresses). Lunduke will toss you an email once your account is set to full lifetime status on Locals.

Get a Lifetime Subscription with Bitcoin:

Bonus: Save an extra $10 with the Bitcoin option, as Bitcoin processing has fewer fees associated with it.

Make sure you have a Lunduke.Locals.com or Lunduke.Substack.com account (a free account, to either, works just fine).

Send $115 worth of Bitcoin (or more) to the following address:

bc1qyjakve8fywm8pz2v99v57yhjj0vzr2vjze6fcq

Email “bryan at lunduke.com” with the following information: What time you made the transaction, how much was sent (in Bitcoin), and the email address you use (or plan to use) on Locals.com or Substack.com.

-Lunduke