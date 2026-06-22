As Microsoft, Apple, Google, & many Linux Distros rush to implement Age Verification in their systems, let's walk through which Linux versions are fighting back.
OS Age Verification Status:
https://github.com/BryanLunduke/DoesItAgeVerify
Ubuntu 4.10, C64, & BeOS added to the Wall:
https://lunduke.substack.com/p/ubuntu-410-joins-lunduke-journal
Get on The Wall with a Massively Discounted Lifetime Sub:
https://lunduke.substack.com/p/50-off-yearly-and-massively-discounted
More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/
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Which Operating Systems Are Refusing to Do Age Verification?
Jun 22, 2026
As Microsoft, Apple, Google, & many Linux Distros rush to implement Age Verification in their systems, let's walk through which Linux versions are fighting back.
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