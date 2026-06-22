Which Operating Systems Are Refusing to Do Age Verification?

As Microsoft, Apple, Google, & many Linux Distros rush to implement Age Verification in their systems, let's walk through which Linux versions are fighting back.



OS Age Verification Status:

https://github.com/BryanLunduke/DoesItAgeVerify



Ubuntu 4.10, C64, & BeOS added to the Wall:

https://lunduke.substack.com/p/ubuntu-410-joins-lunduke-journal



Get on The Wall with a Massively Discounted Lifetime Sub:

https://lunduke.substack.com/p/50-off-yearly-and-massively-discounted



More from The Lunduke Journal:

https://lunduke.com/