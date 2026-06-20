How much is it worth, to the maker of ChatGPT, to have control of The Rust Foundation? $600,000 apparently.
Get on The Wall with a Massively Discounted Lifetime Sub:
https://lunduke.substack.com/p/50-off-yearly-and-massively-discounted
More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Transcript
OpenAI Buys Seat on Rust Board for $600K
Jun 20, 2026
How much is it worth, to the maker of ChatGPT, to have control of The Rust Foundation? $600,000 apparently.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes