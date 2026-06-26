The XFCE Linux & BSD Desktop Environment has spent a "significant portion" of their funds porting from X11 to Wayland... even though Wayland is missing key functionality.
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XFCE's Wayland "Preview Release" is Horribly, Expectedly Broken
Jun 26, 2026
The XFCE Linux & BSD Desktop Environment has spent a "significant portion" of their funds porting from X11 to Wayland... even though Wayland is missing key functionality.
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