XFCE's Wayland "Preview Release" is Horribly, Expectedly Broken

The XFCE Linux & BSD Desktop Environment has spent a "significant portion" of their funds porting from X11 to Wayland... even though Wayland is missing key functionality.



Ubuntu 4.10, C64, & BeOS added to the Wall!

https://lunduke.substack.com/p/ubuntu-410-joins-lunduke-journal



Get on The Wall with a Massively Discounted Lifetime Sub:

https://lunduke.substack.com/p/50-off-yearly-and-massively-discounted



More from The Lunduke Journal:

https://lunduke.com/