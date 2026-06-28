Purchase "Terminator 2", "Evil Dead", or "Hot Fuzz" via Sony PlayStation?
You can't watch those anymore. You'll own nothing, and you'll be happy.
Ubuntu 4.10, C64, & BeOS added to the Wall!
https://lunduke.substack.com/p/ubuntu-410-joins-lunduke-journal
Get on The Wall with a Massively Discounted Lifetime Sub:
https://lunduke.substack.com/p/50-off-yearly-and-massively-discounted
More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/
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Sony PlayStation Deleting Purchased Movies
Jun 28, 2026
Purchase "Terminator 2", "Evil Dead", or "Hot Fuzz" via Sony PlayStation?
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