Sony PlayStation Deleting Purchased Movies

Purchase "Terminator 2", "Evil Dead", or "Hot Fuzz" via Sony PlayStation?

You can't watch those anymore. You'll own nothing, and you'll be happy.



Ubuntu 4.10, C64, & BeOS added to the Wall!

https://lunduke.substack.com/p/ubuntu-410-joins-lunduke-journal



Get on The Wall with a Massively Discounted Lifetime Sub:

https://lunduke.substack.com/p/50-off-yearly-and-massively-discounted



More from The Lunduke Journal:

https://lunduke.com/