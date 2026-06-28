The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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Sony PlayStation Deleting Purchased Movies

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Jun 28, 2026

Purchase "Terminator 2", "Evil Dead", or "Hot Fuzz" via Sony PlayStation?
You can't watch those anymore. You'll own nothing, and you'll be happy.

Ubuntu 4.10, C64, & BeOS added to the Wall!
https://lunduke.substack.com/p/ubuntu-410-joins-lunduke-journal

Get on The Wall with a Massively Discounted Lifetime Sub:
https://lunduke.substack.com/p/50-off-yearly-and-massively-discounted

More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/

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