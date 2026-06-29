Emacs vs. Vim : The Lunduke Lifetime Walls

As Lunduke Journal subscribers race to add their names to the "Lifetime Walls of Shame", which will be the most popular? Emacs or Vim?



Emacs & Vim Lunduke Journal Lifetime Walls:

https://lunduke.substack.com/p/emacs-and-vim-lunduke-journal-lifetime



Get on The Wall with a Massively Discounted Lifetime Sub:

https://lunduke.substack.com/p/50-off-yearly-and-massively-discounted



More from The Lunduke Journal:

https://lunduke.com/