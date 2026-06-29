As Lunduke Journal subscribers race to add their names to the "Lifetime Walls of Shame", which will be the most popular? Emacs or Vim?
Emacs & Vim Lunduke Journal Lifetime Walls:
https://lunduke.substack.com/p/emacs-and-vim-lunduke-journal-lifetime
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https://lunduke.substack.com/p/50-off-yearly-and-massively-discounted
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Emacs vs. Vim : The Lunduke Lifetime Walls
Jun 29, 2026
As Lunduke Journal subscribers race to add their names to the "Lifetime Walls of Shame", which will be the most popular? Emacs or Vim?
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