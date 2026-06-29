Operating System Age Verification! Paid Web Browsers! Wikipedia Bannings! XLibre Success! XFCE & Wayland Bad Decisions! Plus: The Awesome FujiNet!
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Lunduke's Week in Tech : June 21 - June 27, 2026
Jun 29, 2026
Operating System Age Verification! Paid Web Browsers! Wikipedia Bannings! XLibre Success! XFCE & Wayland Bad Decisions! Plus: The Awesome FujiNet!
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