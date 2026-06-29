The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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Lunduke's Week in Tech : June 21 - June 27, 2026

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Jun 29, 2026

Operating System Age Verification! Paid Web Browsers! Wikipedia Bannings! XLibre Success! XFCE & Wayland Bad Decisions! Plus: The Awesome FujiNet!

The Article.

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https://lunduke.substack.com/p/emacs-and-vim-lunduke-journal-lifetime

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https://lunduke.com/

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