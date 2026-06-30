The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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Git Takes Another Step Towards Making Rust Mandatory

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Jun 30, 2026

"With this v2.55 release the Rust compiler is required unless you explicitly disable it in the build system."

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