"With this v2.55 release the Rust compiler is required unless you explicitly disable it in the build system."
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Transcript
Git Takes Another Step Towards Making Rust Mandatory
Jun 30, 2026
"With this v2.55 release the Rust compiler is required unless you explicitly disable it in the build system."
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