TL;DR

The Commodore 64 Wall is full, and the Emacs and Vim Walls make their appearance! Lifetime Subscriptions continue to be discounted all June long for those who want to get on the Walls!

Emacs & Vim Lifetime Walls!

Lifetime Subscribers to The Lunduke Journal filled up the “Commodore 64” Wall in just 10 days! Awesome.

And with the “Ubuntu 4.10” and “BeOS R5” Walls almost full of names as well (just a few spots left on each), it’s time for some new Walls for Lifetime Subscribes to put their signatures on!

This time, let’s have a bit of a friendly competition: Vim vs Emacs.

Both Walls — “Vim” & “Emacs” — appeared at the exact same time.

Let’s see which one gets full first. To keep it fair, I’ll cap both off at the exact same number of names.

When they’re full, I’ll included a statement of “Filled in X Days/Hours” next to each on Lunduke.com so everybody knows which one was more popular.

In fact, maybe I’ll add exactly that sort of “Filled in X Days” label for all of the existing Retro Computer Lifetime Walls. Just for fun.

Will Emacs or Vim win? I have a guess. We’ll find out!

Support The Lunduke Journal & Get on The Wall

Want to take part (and support The Lunduke Journal in the process)?

Go to Lunduke.com, scroll down to the bottom and see which Walls are currently listed as still having space available for more names. Then scroll down on this page and grab a Lifetime Subscription (if you don’t already have one) and email “bryan at lunduke.com” with which Wall you would prefer to be on.

Note: One Lifetime Subscription = One Listing on One Wall. These fill up insanely fast, so I have to put this limit in place. You are more than welcome to get multiple Lifetime Subscriptions if you want to be on multiple Walls.

Your name will then appear on a Wall… on both Lunduke.com & during the end of new Lunduke Journal shows.

Lifetime Discount Runs Through June

For the entire month of June, Lifetime Subscriptions are discounted down to $125 (regularly $300).

How to Grab a Discounted Lifetime Subscription:

There are 3 different ways to pick up a Lunduke Journal Lifetime sub: Locals, Substack, or Bitcoin.

All of them work great and include the same perks. Choose whichever works best for you!

Get a Lifetime Subscription via Locals:

Go to Lunduke.Locals.com/support. Select “Give Once“. Enter “125“ into the amount field. After checking out, Lunduke will toss you an email once your account is set to full lifetime status. (This usually happens within a few hours.)

Get a Lifetime Subscription via Substack:

Go to Lunduke.Substack.com/subscribe. Select the “Lifetime Subscription” option. After checking out, Lunduke will toss you an email once your account is set to full lifetime status. (This usually happens within a few hours.)

If you would also like full, Lifetime access to Lunduke.Locals.com (which is included):

Make a free account on Lunduke.Locals.com. Email “bryan at lunduke.com” with the email address you use on both Substack and Locals (can be different email addresses). Lunduke will toss you an email once your account is set to full lifetime status on Locals.

Get a Lifetime Subscription with Bitcoin:

Bonus: Save an extra $10 with the Bitcoin option, as Bitcoin processing has fewer fees associated with it.

Make sure you have a Lunduke.Locals.com or Lunduke.Substack.com account (a free account, to either, works just fine).

Send $115 worth of Bitcoin (or more) to the following address:

bc1qyjakve8fywm8pz2v99v57yhjj0vzr2vjze6fcq

Email “bryan at lunduke.com” with the following information: What time you made the transaction, how much was sent (in Bitcoin), and the email address you use (or plan to use) on Locals.com or Substack.com.

-Lunduke