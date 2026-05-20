XLibre + XCE + Chicago95 + Wine + Steam. Faster, lighter, and better compatibility with Windows software than Windows 11.
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The Best Windows is Linux
May 20, 2026
XLibre + XCE + Chicago95 + Wine + Steam. Faster, lighter, and better compatibility with Windows software than Windows 11.
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