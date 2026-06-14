The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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Rust-Based Malware Hits 1.4% of Arch User Repository

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Jun 14, 2026

The data stealing code compromised over 1,500 packages in the Arch Linux User Repository, making use of Rust, Systemd, NodeJS, & Bun.

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