The data stealing code compromised over 1,500 packages in the Arch Linux User Repository, making use of Rust, Systemd, NodeJS, & Bun.
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Rust-Based Malware Hits 1.4% of Arch User Repository
Jun 14, 2026
The data stealing code compromised over 1,500 packages in the Arch Linux User Repository, making use of Rust, Systemd, NodeJS, & Bun.
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