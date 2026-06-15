The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Slackware Tests Replacing Xorg with XLibre

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Jun 15, 2026

The oldest actively maintained Linux distro now includes XLibre in their official builds, and is testing removing Xorg entirely.

Get on The Wall with a Massively Discounted Lifetime Sub:
https://lunduke.substack.com/p/50-off-yearly-and-massively-discounted

More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bryan Lunduke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture