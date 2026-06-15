The oldest actively maintained Linux distro now includes XLibre in their official builds, and is testing removing Xorg entirely.
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Slackware Tests Replacing Xorg with XLibre
Jun 15, 2026
The oldest actively maintained Linux distro now includes XLibre in their official builds, and is testing removing Xorg entirely.
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