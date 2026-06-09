The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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AI Generated Patches to Linux Kernel Hits New Record High

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Jun 09, 2026

8% of all code submissions to the Linux Kernel are now Al generated.

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https://lunduke.substack.com/p/behold-the-win-2k-and-mac-system

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