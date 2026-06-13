The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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Godot Game Engine Promotes Extreme, Pro-Trans "Pronoun Palace" Game

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Jun 13, 2026

The Open Source game engine, which previously held mass bannings of non-Woke users, is promoting a game with child sex changes and promotion of "sex work".

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