The Open Source game engine, which previously held mass bannings of non-Woke users, is promoting a game with child sex changes and promotion of "sex work".
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Godot Game Engine Promotes Extreme, Pro-Trans "Pronoun Palace" Game
Jun 13, 2026
The Open Source game engine, which previously held mass bannings of non-Woke users, is promoting a game with child sex changes and promotion of "sex work".
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