The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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Proton Mail Apologizes for Sponsoring "Far Right French YouTuber"

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Jun 11, 2026

Activists on Reddit attacked Proton Mail for advertising with a YouTuber accused of "far-right positioning". Proton quickly caved to the mob and apologized.

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