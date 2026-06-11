Activists on Reddit attacked Proton Mail for advertising with a YouTuber accused of "far-right positioning". Proton quickly caved to the mob and apologized.
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Proton Mail Apologizes for Sponsoring "Far Right French YouTuber"
Jun 11, 2026
Activists on Reddit attacked Proton Mail for advertising with a YouTuber accused of "far-right positioning". Proton quickly caved to the mob and apologized.
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