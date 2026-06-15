571 submissions to The Linux Kernel, this last week, were coded by Al.
That's over 10% of all code submissions to the kernel. And growing. Fast.
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AI Submissions to Linux Hits New Record, 10% of All Patches
Jun 15, 2026
571 submissions to The Linux Kernel, this last week, were coded by Al.
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