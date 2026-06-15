The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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AI Submissions to Linux Hits New Record, 10% of All Patches

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Jun 15, 2026

571 submissions to The Linux Kernel, this last week, were coded by Al.
That's over 10% of all code submissions to the kernel. And growing. Fast.

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