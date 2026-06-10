Unpaid invoices. Threats. Secret bannings of Elected Board Members.
Non-Disparagement Agreements. "Hiding crucial information about staff".
Grab a Discounted Lifetime Subscription & Get on The Wall:
https://lunduke.substack.com/p/50-off-yearly-and-massively-discounted
More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Transcript
Ex Board Member Reveals Corruption & Dysfunction at GNOME Foundation
Jun 10, 2026
Unpaid invoices. Threats. Secret bannings of Elected Board Members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes