The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Ex Board Member Reveals Corruption & Dysfunction at GNOME Foundation

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Jun 10, 2026

Unpaid invoices. Threats. Secret bannings of Elected Board Members.
Non-Disparagement Agreements. "Hiding crucial information about staff".

Grab a Discounted Lifetime Subscription & Get on The Wall:
https://lunduke.substack.com/p/50-off-yearly-and-massively-discounted

More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bryan Lunduke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture