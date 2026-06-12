Following reports of corruption, from an ousted Board member, the GNOME Foundation censors discussions, blames "well-known bad actors and grifters".
Grab a Discounted Lifetime Sub & Get on the Wall:
https://lunduke.substack.com/p/50-off-yearly-and-massively-discounted
More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Transcript
GNOME in Damage Control Mode After Revelations from Ex Board Member
Jun 12, 2026
Following reports of corruption, from an ousted Board member, the GNOME Foundation censors discussions, blames "well-known bad actors and grifters".
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes