The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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GNOME in Damage Control Mode After Revelations from Ex Board Member

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Jun 12, 2026

Following reports of corruption, from an ousted Board member, the GNOME Foundation censors discussions, blames "well-known bad actors and grifters".

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