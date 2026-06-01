The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Over 2,000 AI Generated Linux Kernel Patches in the Last 45 Days

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Jun 01, 2026

The number of monthly Al / LLM generated code submissions to the Linux Kernel has increased by over 2,700% since February.

Massively Discounted Lifetime Subs Through June:
https://lunduke.substack.com/p/50-off-yearly-and-massively-discounted

More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bryan Lunduke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture