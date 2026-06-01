The number of monthly Al / LLM generated code submissions to the Linux Kernel has increased by over 2,700% since February.
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https://lunduke.substack.com/p/50-off-yearly-and-massively-discounted
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Over 2,000 AI Generated Linux Kernel Patches in the Last 45 Days
Jun 01, 2026
The number of monthly Al / LLM generated code submissions to the Linux Kernel has increased by over 2,700% since February.
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