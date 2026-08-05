HB-5511, which will require Age data collection on all Operating Systems (including Linux, FreeBSD, and others), was signed by Governor Pritzker.
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Operating System Age Verification Bill Signed Into Law in Illinois
HB-5511, which will require Age data collection on all Operating Systems (including Linux, FreeBSD, and others), was signed by Governor Pritzker.
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