The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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Operating System Age Verification Bill Signed Into Law in Illinois

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke

HB-5511, which will require Age data collection on all Operating Systems (including Linux, FreeBSD, and others), was signed by Governor Pritzker.

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