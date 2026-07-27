The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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Debian to Ban AI Contributions?

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke

The fight over AI coding, in Open Source, continues to escalate. Some embracing AI in Linux, others fighting against it.

Oregon Trail, Keen, & Leisure Suit Larry Lifetime Walls:
https://lunduke.locals.com/post/8088259/oregon-trail-keen-leisure-suit-larry-lifetime-walls

Get on The Wall with a Massively Discounted Lifetime Sub:
https://lunduke.substack.com/p/50-off-yearly-and-massively-discounted

More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/

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