7.72% of all Rust programmers identify as "Trans". That's 800% higher than the average person, and 500% higher than programmers in general.
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Rust Programmers 800% More Likely to be Trans
7.72% of all Rust programmers identify as "Trans". That's 800% higher than the average person, and 500% higher than programmers in general.
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