The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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Linux Hits 10% Market Share?!

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke

According to Statcounter, Desktop Linux is at 10.65% market share in North America. Cloudflare numbers are similar. But Steam disagrees.

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