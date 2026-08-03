According to Statcounter, Desktop Linux is at 10.65% market share in North America. Cloudflare numbers are similar. But Steam disagrees.
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Linux Hits 10% Market Share?!
According to Statcounter, Desktop Linux is at 10.65% market share in North America. Cloudflare numbers are similar. But Steam disagrees.
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