While Computerworld is promoting Unions and Leftist politics, OSNews is cheering over the death of Senator Lindsey Graham and wishing for more Republican deaths.
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Computerworld Publishes "How to Unionize Your Tech Workplace" Guide
While Computerworld is promoting Unions and Leftist politics, OSNews is cheering over the death of Senator Lindsey Graham and wishing for more Republican deaths.
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