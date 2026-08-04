Not user needs. Not technical requirements. Engineering decisions are now made by woke politics. This is not surprising, as Open Source orgs shift from software to political activism.
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Woke Politics Control Open Source
Not user needs. Not technical requirements. Engineering decisions are now made by woke politics. This is not surprising, as Open Source orgs shift from software to political activism.
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