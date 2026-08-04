The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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Woke Politics Control Open Source

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke

Not user needs. Not technical requirements. Engineering decisions are now made by woke politics. This is not surprising, as Open Source orgs shift from software to political activism.

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