Plus: Fedora Linux is formalizing a "Conflict of Interest" policy... written by AI.
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https://lunduke.substack.com/p/50-off-yearly-and-massively-discounted
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FreeCAD Chairman Steps Down Due to FreeCAD's Use of AI
Plus: Fedora Linux is formalizing a "Conflict of Interest" policy... written by AI.
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