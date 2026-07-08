The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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Microsoft's Project Aion (AI Desktop) Leaked Demo Video

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Jul 08, 2026

This leaked video shows Microsoft's AI centric vision for a future OS. No native (legacy) Windows software. All web based, and all AI.

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