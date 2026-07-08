This leaked video shows Microsoft's AI centric vision for a future OS. No native (legacy) Windows software. All web based, and all AI.
NeXTStep, Emacs, & Desqview/X Walls:
https://lunduke.substack.com/p/vim-beats-emacs
Get on The Wall with a Massively Discounted Lifetime Sub:
https://lunduke.substack.com/p/50-off-yearly-and-massively-discounted
More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.
Microsoft's Project Aion (AI Desktop) Leaked Demo Video
Jul 08, 2026
This leaked video shows Microsoft's AI centric vision for a future OS. No native (legacy) Windows software. All web based, and all AI.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes