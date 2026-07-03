Canonical is the 1st Gold Sponsor (40,000 EUR) of the "Trifecta Tech Foundation", with the goal of replacing existing software with Rust based clones.
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Ubuntu Sponsors Rust Clone Foundation
Jul 03, 2026
Canonical is the 1st Gold Sponsor (40,000 EUR) of the "Trifecta Tech Foundation", with the goal of replacing existing software with Rust based clones.
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