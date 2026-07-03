The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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Ubuntu Sponsors Rust Clone Foundation

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Jul 03, 2026

Canonical is the 1st Gold Sponsor (40,000 EUR) of the "Trifecta Tech Foundation", with the goal of replacing existing software with Rust based clones.

Emacs, Vim, & Desqview/X Lunduke Journal Lifetime Walls.

Get on The Wall with a Massively Discounted Lifetime Sub:
https://lunduke.substack.com/p/50-off-yearly-and-massively-discounted

More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/

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