A disgruntled former Linux distro contributor. Deleted desktop packages. Accusations of (potentially criminal) sabotage. Lunduke speaks to everyone to sort it out.
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OpenMandriva's Attempted "Sabotage" by Former Contributor
Jul 09, 2026
A disgruntled former Linux distro contributor. Deleted desktop packages. Accusations of (potentially criminal) sabotage. Lunduke speaks to everyone to sort it out.
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