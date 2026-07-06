4Chan's lawyer responded by sending the UK's Ofcom a picture of a giant hamster, smoking a joint, and wearing a hat that reads "thug life" while standing on a pile of cash. Seriously.
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The UK Demands 4Chan Pay $793,878 Fine by July 9th
Jul 06, 2026
4Chan's lawyer responded by sending the UK's Ofcom a picture of a giant hamster, smoking a joint, and wearing a hat that reads "thug life" while standing on a pile of cash. Seriously.
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