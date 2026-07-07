Well, we’ve done it.

We’ve answered the eternal question: “Which Lunduke Journal Lifetime Subscriber Wall would fill with names quicker? Emacs or Vim?”

The answer, it turns out, is “Vim”. And it takes just 8 days.

A hearty “Thank You” to everyone who supports The Lunduke Journal by getting Lifetime Subscriptions (massively discounted throughout July) and getting on these walls! You make all of this possible!

Now. How long will it take for Emacs to fill up (matching the same number of names as the Vim Wall)?

Well, right now the Emacs Wall is a hair over 2/3rds of the way full. So we’ll find out pretty quickly!

Welcome NeXTStep Wall!

With the closing of the “Vim” Wall (and the BeOS Wall only having the space for 1 name left), now seemed like a good time to add a new retro computer wall: NeXTStep 1.0.

Right now, there are 4 Walls available to add your name to (*cough* massive discount *cough*).

NeXTStep (just opened)

Emacs (about 2/3rds full)

BeOS R5 (1 spot left)

Desqview/X (1/2 full)

Once again, huge thanks to everyone who supports The Lunduke Journal!

-Lunduke