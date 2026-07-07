The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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Debian Replacing GNU Coreutils with Rust Clones?

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Jul 07, 2026

Is Debian going the way of Ubuntu, dropping tested code in favor of untested Rust clones? It's looking that way.

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