Is Debian going the way of Ubuntu, dropping tested code in favor of untested Rust clones? It's looking that way.
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Debian Replacing GNU Coreutils with Rust Clones?
Jul 07, 2026
Is Debian going the way of Ubuntu, dropping tested code in favor of untested Rust clones? It's looking that way.
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