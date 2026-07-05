A critical bug in Rust clone of GNU copy command causes Ubuntu builds to completely fail, prompting Ubuntu to revert to well-tested GNU originals.
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Buggy Rust Clone of Coreutil Breaks Ubuntu Builds
Jul 05, 2026
A critical bug in Rust clone of GNU copy command causes Ubuntu builds to completely fail, prompting Ubuntu to revert to well-tested GNU originals.
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