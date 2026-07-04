The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

Like Computers? Thank America.

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Jul 04, 2026

On this 250th birthday of the USA, let's celebrate the fact that computers exist because of America. From the Internet to the Mouse and, yes, even Open Source and Free Software.

Emacs, Vim, & Desqview/X Lunduke Journal Lifetime Walls.

Get on The Wall with a Massively Discounted Lifetime Sub:
https://lunduke.substack.com/p/50-off-yearly-and-massively-discounted

More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bryan Lunduke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture