On this 250th birthday of the USA, let's celebrate the fact that computers exist because of America. From the Internet to the Mouse and, yes, even Open Source and Free Software.
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Like Computers? Thank America.
Jul 04, 2026
On this 250th birthday of the USA, let's celebrate the fact that computers exist because of America. From the Internet to the Mouse and, yes, even Open Source and Free Software.
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