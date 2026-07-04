Like Computers? Thank America.

On this 250th birthday of the USA, let's celebrate the fact that computers exist because of America. From the Internet to the Mouse and, yes, even Open Source and Free Software.



Emacs, Vim, & Desqview/X Lunduke Journal Lifetime Walls.



Get on The Wall with a Massively Discounted Lifetime Sub:

https://lunduke.substack.com/p/50-off-yearly-and-massively-discounted



More from The Lunduke Journal:

https://lunduke.com/