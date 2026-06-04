The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Microsoft to Brick Office 2019 for Mac

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Jun 04, 2026

On July 13th, Microsoft plans to intentionally disable all purchased copies of Office 2019 for Mac. Even though these were "permanent" licenses.

Massively Discounted Lifetime Subs Through June:
https://lunduke.substack.com/p/50-off-yearly-and-massively-discounted

More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bryan Lunduke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture