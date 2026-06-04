On July 13th, Microsoft plans to intentionally disable all purchased copies of Office 2019 for Mac. Even though these were "permanent" licenses.
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Microsoft to Brick Office 2019 for Mac
Jun 04, 2026
On July 13th, Microsoft plans to intentionally disable all purchased copies of Office 2019 for Mac. Even though these were "permanent" licenses.
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