While the Linux Kernel is becoming "Vibe Coded", other Open Source projects are outright banning all Al / LLM contributions. Including Haiku, OBS, Zig, & more.
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Open Source Projects Banning AI, From QEMU to NetBSD
May 29, 2026
While the Linux Kernel is becoming "Vibe Coded", other Open Source projects are outright banning all Al / LLM contributions. Including Haiku, OBS, Zig, & more.
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