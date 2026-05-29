Open Source Projects Banning AI, From QEMU to NetBSD

While the Linux Kernel is becoming "Vibe Coded", other Open Source projects are outright banning all Al / LLM contributions. Including Haiku, OBS, Zig, & more.



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