The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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Open Source Projects Banning AI, From QEMU to NetBSD

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
May 29, 2026

While the Linux Kernel is becoming "Vibe Coded", other Open Source projects are outright banning all Al / LLM contributions. Including Haiku, OBS, Zig, & more.

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