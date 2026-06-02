Meet "Kori". A "Non-Binary Pet Dragon", with "They / Them" pronouns, who will be "presiding over" the Linux Desktop Environment's Pride Month celebrations.
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KDE's New "Non-Binary" Mascot
Jun 02, 2026
Meet "Kori". A "Non-Binary Pet Dragon", with "They / Them" pronouns, who will be "presiding over" the Linux Desktop Environment's Pride Month celebrations.
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