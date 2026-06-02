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The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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Rust Re-Write of GNU CoreUtils Has New, Even Buggier Release

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Jun 02, 2026

The 0.9 release of Uutils (the Rust clone of GNU CoreUtils shipped by Ubuntu), is now failing more tests, with more bugs, than the previous release.

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