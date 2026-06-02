The 0.9 release of Uutils (the Rust clone of GNU CoreUtils shipped by Ubuntu), is now failing more tests, with more bugs, than the previous release.
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Rust Re-Write of GNU CoreUtils Has New, Even Buggier Release
Jun 02, 2026
The 0.9 release of Uutils (the Rust clone of GNU CoreUtils shipped by Ubuntu), is now failing more tests, with more bugs, than the previous release.
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