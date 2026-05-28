"Being into open source and recoiling from vibe coding is a contradiction in terms," says the Ruby on Rails & Omarchy Linux creator.
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Omarchy Linux 4 Mostly Written by AI
May 28, 2026
"Being into open source and recoiling from vibe coding is a contradiction in terms," says the Ruby on Rails & Omarchy Linux creator.
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