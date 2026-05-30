The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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AI + Rust = More Backdoors

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
May 30, 2026

Have a goal of inserting undetected backdoors (and other exploits) into popular software? Rust & Al code generation are here to help.

50% Off Yearly, & Massively Discounted Lifetime Subs Through May 31:
https://lunduke.substack.com/p/50-off-yearly-and-massively-discounted

More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/

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