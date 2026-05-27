The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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Flatpak 2: Rust Re-write, Requiring Wayland & Systemd

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
May 27, 2026

According to The Linux Foundation, the Flatpak packaging system is being re-written in Rust, dropping X11 support, with hard requirements on Systemd and Wayland.

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