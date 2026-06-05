Those increasingly buggy, not yet complete, Rust clones of the GNU CoreUtils? The ones Ubuntu ships? Microsoft is now officially maintaining them for Windows.
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Microsoft Adopts Rust CoreUtils Clone... for Windows (Not a Joke)
Jun 05, 2026
Those increasingly buggy, not yet complete, Rust clones of the GNU CoreUtils? The ones Ubuntu ships? Microsoft is now officially maintaining them for Windows.
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