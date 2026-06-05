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The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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Microsoft Adopts Rust CoreUtils Clone... for Windows (Not a Joke)

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Jun 05, 2026

Those increasingly buggy, not yet complete, Rust clones of the GNU CoreUtils? The ones Ubuntu ships? Microsoft is now officially maintaining them for Windows.

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