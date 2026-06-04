Flathub Team: "Applications containing Al-generated or Al-assisted code, documentation, or other content are not allowed."
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Linux App Store Bans Software Touched by AI in Any Way
Jun 04, 2026
Flathub Team: "Applications containing Al-generated or Al-assisted code, documentation, or other content are not allowed."
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